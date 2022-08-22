White House set to make more vaccines as monkeypox cases increase

The Biden Administration is boosting its efforts to distribute an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 14,000 cases have been reported in the U.S. with most infections in New York and California.

As for Florida, health officials said there are now over 1,500 cases.

“As of today, Florida has reported 1,588 confirmed cases of monkeypox and there are 116 cases here in Orange County,” said Dr. Robert Karch, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Karch explained most cases continue to be in men who are having sex with other men but explained anyone can get infected through close contact.

“Right now we are following CDC guidelines regarding prioritization of the vaccine because of the limited supply as the vaccine increases, vaccinations of additional groups may be available,” Karch said.

The department is offering doses of the monkeypox vaccine by appointment through its online portal for those who are considered high risk or have been recently exposed to the virus.

The portal is set to open Monday through Friday starting at 8:30 a.m.

“We have 90 to 110 vaccinations a day and that will increase to over 200 vaccinations a day by the end of this week so anybody who meets the criteria can make an appointment on our online booking system,” Karch said.

Click here to find out more about vaccine appointments at FDOH Orange County.

