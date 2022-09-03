28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.

According to FHP, early evidence shows that the driver of the Infinity was speeding and heading south on U.S. Highway 17-92 when the driver of the F-350, a 38-year-old Orlando man, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 17-92 and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway.

The Infinity struck the truck and the 28-year-old driver of the Infinity was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old driver of the F-350 was not injured and the road has been cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

