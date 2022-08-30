Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.

As a result, the pedestrian was thrown between the left turn lane and center median of Old Kings Road, troopers said. She was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach with critical injuries, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time, and no details were given about her age.

The driver of the Suburban did not suffer any injuries, troopers said.

