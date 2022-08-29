Man critically hurt in head-on crash with bus on SR 407 in Brevard, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a head-on crash with a charter bus on State Road 407 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes between State Road 528 and State Road 405, closing all lanes of S.R. 407, also known as Challenger Memorial Parkway. The lanes have since been reopened.

According to a crash report, the 28-year-old Indialantic man was heading east on S.R. 407 and entered the westbound lane to pass a car in an area that was a no-pass zone. FHP said the driver went into the direct path of a charter bus and crashed head-on.

The Indialantic man was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The charter bus driver, a 70-year-old Orlando man, was taken to Rockledge Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers on the charter bus, troopers said.

The crash came hours ahead of NASA’s historic launch of the Artemis mission, which was scrubbed due to an engine bleed and fuel leaks.

