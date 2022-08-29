20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials.

Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m.

[TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space Coast | Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car? Trooper Steve explains | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a 20-year-old was taken to the hospital after a suffering a head injury.

Fire official said as of 1:50 p.m., roads were still partially blocked in that area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: