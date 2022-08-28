Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane in the inside lane of U.S.-192.

The truck ran off the roadway toward the right for an unknown reason and began to overturn before striking multiple trees, troopers said. The man did not have a seatbelt on and was ejected from the vehicle before the pickup truck came to rest overturned and “became completely engulfed in flames,” according to a crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash is still being investigated, the report states.

No other details were provided.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

