Motorcyclist dies after crash with car turning onto University Boulevard, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Park motorcyclist died Saturday after a wreck with a car that turned into his direct path on University Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 44-year-old man was traveling westbound on University Boulevard in the center lane when the driver of a BMW facing southbound on Pelee Street attempted to make a left turn onto the roadway eastbound from a stop sign around 3 p.m., according to a crash report.

The motorcycle struck the left side of the BMW, troopers said. The BMW’s occupants — a 52-year-old Apopka man driving and one passenger, a 40-year-old Orlando man — were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, the report states.

The Winter Park man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

