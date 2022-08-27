1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old DeLand man is dead after a crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 near Eagle Rock Road in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:48 a.m. as the man’s vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the northbound lanes on U.S. 1 and collided with the front of a second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, that was headed north on U.S. 1 in the outside lane, a crash report states.

The 75-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, and was pronounced dead at Halifax Health hospital. The Daytona Beach woman suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

