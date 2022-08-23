1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash Monday night in Ormond Beach, according to the police department.

Police said the crash happened near Old Kings Road and Nova Road.

The department said a car turned onto Nova Road from Old Kings Road and was traveling north when a truck that was driving south in the northbound lanes crashed into it.

Officers said the driver of the car died on the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not say what the truck driver’s condition was.

The roadway was closed in both directions overnight but reopened hours later.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

