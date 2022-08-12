92º

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

Extended absence prompts search, officials say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Ethan White, 15, who was last seen the week of Aug. 1-7 in Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach.

Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.

Anyone who sees White or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

No other information has been provided.

