Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

Ethan White, 15, who was last seen the week of Aug. 1-7 in Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach.

Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.

Anyone who sees White or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

No other information has been provided.

Missing runaway juvenile: Ethan White, 15, was last seen a week ago at his home in the Ormond Beach area. In the past, he's run away and eventually returned home, but due to his extended absence this time, we're asking anyone who sees him to give us a call on 911. Thanks all! pic.twitter.com/t1mNU4hnz4 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 12, 2022

