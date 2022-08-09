Police search for missing 18-year-old Apopka man with disabilities

APOPKA, Fla – An Apopka man was reported missing and endangered after he was last seen at his residence at High Meadow Road on Monday morning, according to police.

Elder Mazariegos, 18, is described as being approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.

[TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs | Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said he was seen wearing a gray polo-style shirt and black jogging pants.

Ad

Elder is medication dependent due to having disabilities. Police said it was previously reported he had schizophrenia and depression, according to a news release.

If anybody has information on the whereabouts of Elder, please contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: