Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Maitland woman, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for an elderly Maitland woman who was reported missing after leaving her apartment, according to the Maitland Police Department.

Police identified the woman as Myrna Colon and said she was driving a dark-grey 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with a Florida license plate reading “Y32EBS.”

The police department said Colon suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s disease and was discovered missing at approximately 6:08 p.m. after leaving her apartment without taking her prescribed medications.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maitland Police Department at (407) 539-6262.

