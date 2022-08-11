88º

$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County

Omar Toro, 40, was beat in an empty lot at 1505 25th St.

Maria Briceno

Detectives said the man pictured above may have information on the death of 40-year-old Omar Toro. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May.

Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he was beaten in an apparent transient camp at 1505 25th St. on May 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crimeline is asking the community to help identify a man shown in the video below wearing white sneakers and khaki shorts who may have information about the beating.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the death investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

