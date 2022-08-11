$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County

Detectives said the man pictured above may have information on the death of 40-year-old Omar Toro.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May.

Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he was beaten in an apparent transient camp at 1505 25th St. on May 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crimeline is asking the community to help identify a man shown in the video below wearing white sneakers and khaki shorts who may have information about the beating.

CAN YOU ID: Detectives need to identify this man, who may have info about the May 20 beating of 40 yo Omar Toro in an empty lot at 1505 25th St. in what appeared to be a transient camp. On August 6, 2022, Toro died of his injuries. Call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477 w/info. pic.twitter.com/ESmtH9tLh7 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 11, 2022

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the death investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

