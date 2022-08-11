Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1.

Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter.

Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot at her apartment complex, The Park at Highgate in Orlando, where she was found in her car by deputies with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies believed the shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a news release.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver-side window of a car and deputies marked dozens of evidence around the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

If the information provided by the caller leads to an arrest, they might be eligible for a reward.

