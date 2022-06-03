Reward offered for info in death of woman, 19, found shot in car in Orange County

A woman in her late teens was shot and killed early Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a reward up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to an arrest. Deputies responded to The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was found critically injured in her vehicle. Gandy was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, deputies said.

On 6/1, 19-year-old Raniyah A'Shanti Gandy was shot and killed in a car at an apartment complex on Powers Dr. We urge anyone with any information to call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. You can remain anonymous & receive a reward of up to $5,000.#PleaseShare #WeNeedYourHelp pic.twitter.com/5jx0kmY1Sr — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 3, 2022

Sheriff’s officials said it was likely shots were fired from a vehicle.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver-side window of a car, with dozens of evidence markers nearby. Information about the suspected shooter and vehicle has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.