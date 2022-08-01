Man found dead in car in Orange County had ‘traumatic injuries,’ deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said.

The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail.

Vil was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No other information has been released.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information about the case to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).