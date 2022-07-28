Orange County commissioner continues to push for rent control despite pushback

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla held a news conference at Lake Eola Thursday to continue her push for a rent stabilization ordinance.

The ordinance stems from a commission meeting back in April, at which Bonilla introduced the proposal as a way to alleviate the ongoing housing crisis.

She said she expects the board to vote on the ordinance at their next meeting on Aug. 9, which will also be a public hearing. Bonilla told News 6 that commissioners have decided what that draft ordinance will include.

“Nothing remains to be decided. It’s not exactly what I would hope for, but it’s what our attorneys say is the best case scenario to be able to move forward and survive a legal challenge,” Bonilla said.

She said that while she’s not happy about where they’ve landed, commissioners have decided on what the rent cap will be.

“It will be the CPI, and that would be the rent cap, and, unfortunately, again, that’s what the attorneys said would have to be needed in order to survive a legal challenge,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla explained that the draft says the rent cap would only impact apartments and landlords with four or more rental units; luxury apartments would be exempt.

The ordinance has received pushback from landlords, market experts and even other members of the commission, who said the proposal may do more harm than good.

News 6 asked the commissioner if she’s confident the ordinance will be placed on the ballot in November, though Bonilla was unable to provide an answer.

“I do feel that the people of Orange County really need to lobby their elected officials,” she said.