Orange County OKs notification requirement for some rent increases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Commissioners in Orange County approved a new ordinance Tuesday that requires landlords to give written notice for rent hikes over a certain amount.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, which will apply throughout the county, even in the towns and cities.

Under the ordinance, landlords must give their tenants written notice of any rent hikes over 5%, and they must do it at least 60 days before the increase takes effect.

Residents and landlords who don’t have written lease agreements and pay rent on a quarterly or monthly basis will also have similar protections.

The ordinance also allows renters to file a complaint if a landlord or property owner raises rents by more than 5% without giving the 60-day written notice. They just have to call 311.

The new policy will take effect in the next 10 days.

Still on the table is a possible ordinance that would cap rent increases. Commissioners are still discussing this.

