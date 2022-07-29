Orange County teachers union approves contract to increase teacher salaries

Orange County Public Schools discuss possible changes to COVID-19 policies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association ratified an agreement with Orange County Public Schools Thursday evening for new teacher salaries in the 2022-23 school year.

According to the teachers union, teachers approved the agreement by a 52% majority vote, putting several salary increases into effect for OCCTA bargaining unit members:

The cost-of-living adjustment will jump $900

Effective teachers will receive an $1,800 increase ($2,700 with the raised cost-of-living adjustment)

Highly effective teachers will receive a $2,425 increase ($3,325 with the raised cost-of-living adjustment)

Starting salary increased from $47,500 to $48,400

Advanced degree supplement increases

The teachers union said all educators will begin receiving the new cost-of-living adjustment beginning Aug. 17, which will be distributed across all paychecks throughout the school year.

Officials added that performance pay increases will be handed out once evaluation scores are finalized, though those increases are retroactive to the first duty day of the 2022-23 school year.

“While these much-needed raises are an important step towards the salaries our teachers deserve, this is just the beginning,” OCCTA President Clinton McCracken said. “We are prepared for the hard work ahead of us and are counting on OCPS leaders to prioritize educators every step of the way.”

