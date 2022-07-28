Deputies looking for suspect in shooting, robbery at Orange County strip mall

Deputies are seeking to identify a man suspected of robbing and shooting another person at an Orange County shopping plaza on John Young Parkway Thursday morning.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are seeking to identify a man suspected of robbing and shooting another person at an Orange County strip mall Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to investigators, the suspect, believed to be the man running in the video below, robbed and shot a 29-year-old man at the strip mall located at 8441 S. John Young Parkway.

The 29-year-old is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies described the suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old man who is 5 feet, 8 or 9 inches tall and has short dreads and a skinny build. Investigators said he was seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a white hat and dark shoes with white soles.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the person in the video or the shooting itself to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

