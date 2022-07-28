Man shot during robbery at Orange County strip mall

A man with his friends is robbed and shot by a gunman, Orange deputies say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 29-year-old man was shot during a robbery Thursday morning in the parking lot of an Orange County strip mall, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on South John Young Parkway near Southpark Circle, south of Sand Lake Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the man was in the parking lot with some friend when they were approached by a gunman who stole some of the victim’s belongings. During the robbery, the assailant, described by deputies as 25-30 years old, fired his gun several times, striking the victim once, sheriff’s officials said.

The gunman drove away, and the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert patient, officials said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.