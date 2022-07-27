17-year-old dead after 2 teens shot minutes apart in separate Polk County shootings, deputies say

HAINES CITY, Fla. – The fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Haines City last week is believed to be connected to another shooting that occurred minutes earlier that same day, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Davenport teen was found dead near Jennings and Jack Watkins roads around 4:51 p.m. on July 21, deputies said.

Detectives believe the case is related to a non-fatal shooting that was reported about 16 minutes earlier, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said another 17-year-old from Winter Haven was shot on the 600 block of Lemon St. in Dundee.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shootings of two teens. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office has not released any more information.

The PCSO Homicide Unit is investigating the cases and is working to find additional witnesses and evidence related to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be given to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 863-266-TIPS (8477).

