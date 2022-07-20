Suspect in Polk County crash had BAC over 3 times legal limit, deputies say

Mark Anthony Poe is being charged with DUI manslaughter after a head-on crash resulted in a woman's death, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE WALES, Fla. – Detectives found that a 39-year-old man previously charged with vehicular homicide had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Poe, 39, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of State Road 60 at about 3:20 a.m. on June 26, causing a head-on crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in Lake Wales, deputies said.

Deputies said Poe had three other passengers in his car, all of whom were taken to the hospital. In addition, deputies reported smelling alcohol in Poe’s car and finding alcohol both in and around the vehicle.

Deputies said Poe was taken to a hospital following the crash, and his blood was taken for analysis. Reports show his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in Florida, leading to his arrest Tuesday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release that Poe had a “blatant disregard for life.”

“Because of his bad decision to drive drunk, an innocent woman’s life was cut short. My heart breaks for the family of the victim,” Judd said. “And while it won’t bring back their loved one, our detectives will do all they can to hold Mr. Poe accountable for his actions.”

Poe was previously released from jail July 1 after posting a bond of $100,000, deputies said. He faces charges for DUI manslaughter in connection to the crash.

