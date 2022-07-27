Member of busted drug ring faces manslaughter charge in her baby’s death, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother who was part of a multi-county drug ring now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of her 4-and-a-half-month-old baby, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrea Dunmire, 34, was arrested on the new charge Wednesday at the Volusia County jail where she has been locked up since December.

Deputies began investigating Dunmire since they were called to her home in for the baby’s death on Dec. 9, 2021.

Investigators said the child was found in a trailer behind a vacant home at 1695 W. Euclid Ave. in DeLand. The medical examiner determined that the child died from methamphetamine toxicity.

Deputies said Dunmire shared a bed with the baby and that he slept cradled in her arms while meth was stashed in her bra.

“Because the decedent was a four-month-old, who was completely dependent on the actions of others for feeding and because of the neglect in allowing an infant to be exposed to controlled dangerous substances, the manner of death is homicide,” the medical examiner’s report read.

Investigators said Dunmire had acquired 14 grams of meth two days prior to the child’s death from her supplier in a drug trafficking ring run by a former corrections officer. Deputies said that days after the baby’s death, she had reached out again to facilitate another deal.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday 10 arrests stemming from a drug trafficking organization led by a former Florida corrections officer.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Dumire faces charges of trafficking meth, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, distributing meth within 1,000 feet of a specified area and possessing a place for manufacturing a controlled substance.

