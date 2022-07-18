Drug trafficking organization led by former Florida corrections officer dismantled, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is set to discuss the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization led by a former Florida corrections officer Tuesday morning.

Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI investigated the meth trafficking operation spanning across multiple jurisdictions, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is slated to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. at the VSO Training facility, located at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

