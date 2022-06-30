Over 3 lbs. of fentanyl seized in Lake County’s largest operation, detectives say

Methamphetamine and other drugs seized in Operation Sneak-a-Peek by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and more were seized in what detectives are calling the largest fentanyl bust in Lake County history.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its team wrapped up a four-month investigation called Operation Sneak-a-Peek, targeting high-level drug traffickers, with the help of several Lake County police departments as well as federal agencies.

It resulted in drug charges for 27 people, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives seized more than 3 pounds of fentanyl along with 22 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of cocaine, over 5 ounces of heroin and smaller amounts of other drugs. They also seized four vehicles, 13 firearms and $12,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said much of the drugs were brought over from Mexico, then either transported to Florida or mailed to the state.