Ocala man arrested for selling meth, fentanyl, cocaine, agents say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug trafficking after investigators found dozens of containers with drugs throughout his home, according to an arrest affidavit by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.

Records show Willie Cobb, Jr., 48, was selling a variety of substances out of his home in Ocala, including crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and several other controlled substances.

UDEST said it became aware of Cobb’s actions in January after a man was found dead at Cobb’s home due to fentanyl use. In February, the agency said it began investigating Cobb after a complaint came in about continuing drug activity in the home.

A judge later issued a search warrant for Cobb’s home, in which investigators found a loaded firearm and multiple bags filled with narcotics, records show.

Cobb is facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of crack-cocaine, among others.