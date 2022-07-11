13 arrested in drug trafficking investigation of fentanyl, cocaine distribution

The Orange County Sheriff's Office made 13 arrests as part of dismantling a drug trafficking organization.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thirteen people were arrested as suspects of a drug-trafficking organization that distributes fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Lizandro Martinez Ramos, 34, and 12 co-conspirators were arrested during the months-long investigation in Orange County.

Deputies seized more than three kilograms — or 6.6 pounds — of fentanyl, three firearms and about $198,000 in assets, reports show.

Deputies also arrested Martinez Ramos’ wife, Jeismarie Bermudez Caraballo, in their apartment after executing a search warrant in May, reports show.

In the master bedroom, deputies found a backpack containing “a large amount of presumptive positive fentanyl,” according to reports.

They also found about three kilograms of presumptive positive fentanyl in the bedroom closet and about $70,000, reports show.

Martinez Ramos was already in custody after officers found 13 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms in his vehicle during a traffic stop, reports show. He faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of controlled substances with intent to sell and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, according to records.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoes in the United States. Over 150 people die from overdoses related to synthetic opioids every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.