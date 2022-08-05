Missing child alert issued for 17-year-old girl out of Collier County

Octavia Joseph, 17, was last seen on Tuesday in the area of the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples, Florida, according to investigators.

Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Joseph was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the phrase “ninjas floss better” printed on it, green shorts and black slippers, investigators said.

According to investigators, she has brown eyes and black hair with blonde tips and may be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with a red bumper.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Naples Police and Emergency Services Department at 239-213-4844 or 911.

