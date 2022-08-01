Flagler County deputies ask for help finding missing teen

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Friday.
Pedro Mondejar is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has long black hair and brown eyes.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Mondejar was last seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.
Missing juvenile pic.twitter.com/iwGuAVYcbq— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) August 1, 2022
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: