Flagler County deputies ask for help finding missing teen

Pedro Mondejar was last seen on July 29, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Friday.

Pedro Mondejar is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

Mondejar was last seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

