Poll workers needed: Flagler County looking for people to man elections

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s primary elections are just a few weeks away, and Flagler County is looking for workers to manage polling places.

The county’s supervisor of elections office needs about 30 poll workers to handle early voting and election day precincts. Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said some longtime poll workers will be out of town in August and they are looking for people to fill those spaces.

To be an election poll worker, you must be a registered voter in the county, attend a scheduled election poll worker training class prior to each election, have transportation, and remain nonpartisan.

You also cannot be a candidate or a candidate’s immediate family member, or serve in a leadership position with a local political committee.

Flagler County’s primary early voting period runs Aug. 13-20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The primary election day is Aug. 23.

If you want to become a poll worker in Flagler County, head to the supervisor of elections website and fill out an application. You can also call 386-313-4170 for more information.

