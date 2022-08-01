Purple Alert issued for man who went missing at Daytona Speedway, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Purple Alert was issued Monday for a man last seen more than a week ago in Daytona Beach, according to the police.

Police said they are still looking for 50-year-old James Williams, who was last sighted July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators by phone at (386) 671-5207 or by email at WallaceJayson@DBPD.us.

A Purple Alert is issued to help find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities.

