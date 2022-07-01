New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.

Here is the criteria for a Purple Alert:

The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.

The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and the individual does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

The disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.

There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.

The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.

The information for the missing person will also be displayed on highway message signs.

You can sign up to receive Purple Alerts by clicking here.

