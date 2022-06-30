Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Florida

PORT RICHEY, Fla – A Florida missing child alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a child who is missing out of Pasco County.

Noe Elias Dominguez, 2, was last seen wearing a diaper in the area of the 5500 block of Mercado Drive in Port Richey, the FDLE said.

Dominguez might be in the company of Noe Christian Dominguez, 23, who was last seen wearing shorts and possibly no shirt and shoes, officials said.

The companion was also described as having the name, “Dominguez” tattooed on his arm and “Noe” and a fish tattooed on his hand. He is a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to a missing person flier.

The missing child was described by the FDLE as a Hispanic child weighing 35 pounds and 3 feet tall.

Anyone with information, contact the FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.