Altamonte Springs police search for missing 13-year-old girl

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl after her stepfather returned home and found the front door open on Sunday.

Altamonte Springs police said Anaysia Brown was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m. at Boca Vista Apartments.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said her stepfather came home around 8:30 p.m. and found the front door open and Brown not home. The stepfather and the girl’s mother told officers this was unusual behavior, according to the department.

Ad

Brown is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black shorts and a black religious head covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-339-2441 or 911.