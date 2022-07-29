80º

Local News

Purple Alert issued for missing 41-year-old woman, Osceola County deputies say

Catrina Ashley was last seen leaving working at 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Missing
Catrina Ashley, 41 (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 41-year-old woman, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Catrina Ashley, 41, was last seen by her daughter at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when Ashley left to go to work at the Hilton, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Ashley’s coworkers reported that she arrived at work but left early.

Deputies said Ashley was last seen wearing an orange pantsuit and white tank top. They added that Ashley is believed to be driving her black 2020 Dodge Challenger bearing a Florida tag that reads “LKBM90.”

Ashley has not responded to phone calls or been seen since leaving her job at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

According to deputies, Ashley has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department at (407) 348-2222.

