WATCH LIVE: Cows block traffic on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – You could say it’s a mooooving violation on Florida’s Turnpike.
A herd of cows appears to be blocking traffic on the turnpike in Osceola County.
The cows are in the area of the Canoe Creek Service Plaza.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing Story. Check back for more details.