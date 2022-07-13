81º

Winter Garden crash closes Florida Turnpike southbound lanes, troopers say

Single-vehicle wreck involving pickup truck shut down 3 lanes

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving an overturned pickup truck closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Wednesday night, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 269 in Winter Garden.

Investigators said debris spilled across all three southbound lanes as a result of the crash, causing traffic to be diverted at mile marker 272.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

