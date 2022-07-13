Winter Garden crash closes Florida Turnpike southbound lanes, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving an overturned pickup truck closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Wednesday night, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 269 in Winter Garden.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said debris spilled across all three southbound lanes as a result of the crash, causing traffic to be diverted at mile marker 272.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: