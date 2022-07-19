And then there was one: Wandering cow causes delays on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers using the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County on Tuesday are experiencing slow downs as authorities search for a cow that was let out of a trailer the previous day.

A herd of up to 70 cows were let out of a burning trailer Monday near the Canoe Creek Service Plaza, prompting the closure of the turnpike and leading to a traffic jam of more than 30 miles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP, a 47-year-old Alabama cattle hauler driver said his semi caught fire, prompting him to pull over. The driver opened the cattle trailer door, allowing the animals to escape smoke and flames, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

“Mounted responders are searching for any loose cattle that may have made their way into the woods,” officials from the Florida Turnpike account tweeted Monday.

and then there one ... cow ... seriously

Turnpike south of Canoe Creek Plaza seeing heavy delays for a cow.

225MM pic.twitter.com/Dsf2LXtA3W — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) July 19, 2022

