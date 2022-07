At least one person was killed in a crash not far from Disney, the FHP says.

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least one person was killed in a crash early Tuesday near Walt Disney World, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on State Road 535 at Lake Vining Drive near Lake Buena Vista.

Video from the scene showed a silver-colored vehicle with front-end damage, but details about the crash have not yet been released.

