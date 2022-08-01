2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other.

According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old South Carolina man was in ankle-deep water when a wave crashed and he said he instantly felt pain. The man did not see anything, but his ankle had been punctured by a stingray, Malphurs said. The man was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

About an hour later, a 24-year-old Maryland woman said she stepped on a stingray, according to Malphurs. A barb was found in the bottom of the woman’s left foot, and she was also taken to Halifax for treatment.

Both patients complained of pain shooting up their legs, Malphurs said.

No other details have been released.

In 2006, Steve Irwin, known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” died from a stingray attack while diving in Australia.