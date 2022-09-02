South Daytona man killed in crash along I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old South Daytona man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 12 a.m. on I-4 east near Lake Mary Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said the man was driving a 1995 Honda Civic east on I-4 when he traveled onto the inside shoulder for an unknown reason and overcorrected. An FHP crash report said the Honda then traveled across I-4, ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The man, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: