Crash of sauce-hauling semi shuts down Interstate 55 in Memphis

Thousands of jars of alfredo sauce ended up on a Tennessee highway instead of a bed of noodles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A crash on Interstate 55 involving a semitruck laden with alfredo sauce shut down the southbound lanes for hours Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near McLemore Avenue, where investigators said the semitruck struck a retaining wall. A woman was later hospitalized with non-critical injuries, officials said.

Video from the scene shows the expanse of the spill as crews worked to corral thousands of cracked jars.

Officials have not yet said what they believe caused the crash.

