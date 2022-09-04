28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.

This caused the driver to overcorrect left, forcing the vehicle across both southbound lanes of US-301, before traveling into the center grass median, according to FHP.

Upon entering the median, the man steered to the right, causing the vehicle to rotate, according to the report, continuing to rotate until it overturned onto its left side. The vehicle continued to overturn before coming to to rest in the median, facing northwest, the FHP said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and became ejected during the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

