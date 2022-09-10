1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said.

Troopers said the man was driving a 2014 Honda Accord westbound on Edgewater Drive approaching Edgewater Commerce Parkway when he attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Edgewater Commerce Parkway when he entered the direct path of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that was heading eastbound on Edgewater Drive towards Edgewater Commerce Parkway.

As the Accord entered the intersection, the right side of the 52-year-old’s vehicle struck the front of the Camaro that was being driven by a 53-year old Orlando man.

The driver of the Accord was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 53-year-old driver of the Camaro was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and his 31-year-old male passenger from Palm Coast was transported to a different local hospital for minor injuries, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

