Storms get started a little later in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another stormy afternoon for a lot of Central Florida, but more of the early side of the day will be dry. With the later start time to storms, look for temperatures to surge into the low-to-mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Storm chances are at 60% late Sunday afternoon.

Look for an isolated storm along and around Interstate 75 and Interstate 95 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Future radar

Storm chances ramp up just inside of the coasts closer to 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Storms become more widespread across most of Central Florida from 5 p.m. and through the evening. A few storms could linger late, especially south and east of Orlando.

Future radar

Scattered storms continue Monday afternoon.

Beach forecast:

The rip current risk remains very high at the east coast beaches

Storm chances are high late in the day, but your beach day should be dry through the morning. Be mindful of lightning close to the beach after lunchtime. Those storms will generally move inland. Higher storm chances return a little later in the afternoon.

Tropics update:

There are no named storms remaining in the Atlantic basin. There is only one area highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. That disturbance is still over Africa at this time.

