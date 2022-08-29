Firefighters to take part in 9/11 Tribune Stair Climb

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters will participate in the 2nd Annual 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast on Sept. 11.

The event is in honor of the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters that lost their lives 21 years ago as they rushed into the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

Firefighters will use the resort’s 11-flight stairwell, making 10 trips up the stairs to represent the 110 flights of stairs of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the FDNY firefighters that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Trips down the stairs are not counted.

The firefighters will be dressed in full gear and will begin their climb at 8:46 a.m. – the same moment the first plane was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex.

