Motorcyclist, rider killed in 2-vehicle crash in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two Melbourne men were killed Monday when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a crash with a car, police said.

Melbourne police said Ralph Mazal, 62, and Mark South, 52, died in the wreck, which happened on North Wickham Road at College View Drive.

[TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to police, the men were on a 2001 Harley Davidson northbound on Wickham Road when a 2012 Ford Focus driven by a 75-year-old Melbourne man exited the parking lot of a shopping center and attempted to cross Wickham Road to travel east onto College View Drive.

As the Focus traveled across the northbound lanes of Wickham Road, the motorcycle struck the right side of the car, police said.

Mazal and South were taken to hospitals, where they both died, according to police.

Melbourne police did not say if the 75-year-old driver was injured.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call police at 321-616-6118.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: