Osceola County residents donate items for Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – While thousands remain without power in Puerto Rico, residents in Central Florida are getting results for those in need after Hurricane Fiona.

On Wednesday, a donation drive took place at the Iglesia de Dios on Flamboyan Street in Kissimmee.

“Maria was strong but this flooding has been tremendous and there’s a lot of people that don’t have power, don’t have food, and for us, we feel it in our hearts,” Samuel Rivera said.

Victoria Hernández is keeping tabs on the situation out of her homeland after Hurricane Fiona pounded the island of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Rivera and his wife donated items on Wednesday. The two still have family members in Puerto Rico.

“I can’t believe that a Category 1 hurricane has caused that much destruction and havoc on the island. The amount of water is incredible, and the power grid is so weak that now we have, like, deja vu. No light and no water for most of the people on the island,” Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer said.

Local organizations and faith leaders are on standby here in Central Florida to help the people of Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona. This also comes as we approach the 5-year mark of Hurricane Maria this coming Tuesday, as the island is still recovering.

Janer said the goal is to collect as many supplies as possible so that they can load up the items on a cargo plane and send them over to Puerto Rico.

“We are working with private carriers and airline companies to get the items over there because what works here and what’s going to work or what worked during Hurricane Maria is that we work through local churches on the island. We got the items to them and they distributed to the people that needed,” Janer said.

Volunteers will be collecting items on Wednesday at Iglesia De Dios until 6 p.m. but people can still drop off donations at the church until Friday.

