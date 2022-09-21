Osceola County teams up with Kissimmee church to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Fiona

Iglesia de Dios or the Church of God in Kissimmee, is working with Osceola County to collect items such as non-perishable food and personal hygiene products.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – James Malave is among Osceola County residents lending a helping hand for the victims of Hurricane Fiona.

“We all have to do our part to help you know our families and our brothers and sisters our in the island. Things are very difficult,” Malave said, “it’s a shame that these things happen but you know that’s Mother Nature for you.”

Thousands on the island remain without power, especially those in the southern part of Puerto Rico where Fiona caused major damages and flooding.

Iglesia de Dios or the Church of God in Kissimmee, is working with Osceola County to collect items such as non-perishable food and personal hygiene products. Leaders told News 6 their focus is getting the donations directly into the hands of the victims.

“One of the pastors are gonna go pick up everything in Puerto Rico in the warehouse that we have and is gonna distribute it to the people that actually need it. It’s something private nothing to do with the government,” Johanna Miranda, secretary for the church said.

County Commissioner, Viviana Janer said the logistics of how the donations will be distributed will be handled

by the church.

“What the church does is they ship it to other churches over there directly in the island and those churches are in los pueblos, right? The little towns in Puerto Rico where they know who needs it, what they need, and they’re able to get that out,” Commissioner Janer said.

State representative, Kristen Arrington, also showed support for her district by bringing essential items.

“We dropped off some feminine products,” Arrington said. “I know that that probably isn’t the top of priority list for folks, but I know feminine products and adult diapers are usually the things that people forget about or don’t focus on.”

Commissioner Janer said they’re monitoring the situation and are ready in case of a mass exodus of victims to central Florida.

“It is possible, that’s why we’re monitoring the situation and to see if we have to activate any sort of welcome center or any sort of help like we did after hurricane Maria,” Janer said.

The church, located at 2550 Flamboyan Street in Kissimmee will be accepting donations until Friday at 6 pm. Water and clothing will not be accepted.